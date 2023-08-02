State audit alleges Edgecombe County fined for late tax filing, overpaid county employees

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor has released its audit of 13 allegations against Edgecombe County.

It says after an investigation, it found the following discrepancies:

The County submitted its federal withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service after the federal due date resulting in $167,602 in penalties and fees.

The County Manager overrode the purchasing policy when purchasing catering services totaling $5,669.

The County did not complete its monthly bank reconciliation for their disbursing and trust accounts.

The County paid $100,088 for insurance costs for former County employees.

The County overpaid 12 employees a total of $21,983 from January 2020 through December 2021.

The County recorded 26 budget amendments totaling $9.6 million during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 without approval by the Board of Commissioners.

OSA also offered recommendations for the violations including stating that Edgecombe County’s Finance Director should be ensuring that federal withholdings are submitted timely to the IRS, that The Board and County Manager should ensure that the Finance Director has procedures in place to ensure bank reconciliations are completed, and that the County should seek reimbursement for payments made to former employees.

Edgecombe County issued a response to the audit saying it disagrees with many of the findings. It says that although it takes the matters seriously and will work to improve its practices, the County believes that inaccurate assumptions and conclusions were drawn in the report. OSA says the county’s response, however, was full of its own inaccuracies and failed to adequately address the findings in the auditor’s investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.