Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

State audit alleges Edgecombe County fined for late tax filing, overpaid county employees

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor has released its audit of 13 allegations against Edgecombe County.

It says after an investigation, it found the following discrepancies:

  • The County submitted its federal withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service after the federal due date resulting in $167,602 in penalties and fees.
  • The County Manager overrode the purchasing policy when purchasing catering services totaling $5,669.
  • The County did not complete its monthly bank reconciliation for their disbursing and trust accounts.
  • The County paid $100,088 for insurance costs for former County employees.
  • The County overpaid 12 employees a total of $21,983 from January 2020 through December 2021.
  • The County recorded 26 budget amendments totaling $9.6 million during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 without approval by the Board of Commissioners.

OSA also offered recommendations for the violations including stating that Edgecombe County’s Finance Director should be ensuring that federal withholdings are submitted timely to the IRS, that The Board and County Manager should ensure that the Finance Director has procedures in place to ensure bank reconciliations are completed, and that the County should seek reimbursement for payments made to former employees.

Edgecombe County issued a response to the audit saying it disagrees with many of the findings. It says that although it takes the matters seriously and will work to improve its practices, the County believes that inaccurate assumptions and conclusions were drawn in the report. OSA says the county’s response, however, was full of its own inaccuracies and failed to adequately address the findings in the auditor’s investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Carmon
Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder
Ta'Meishia Williams
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
Vibrio bacteria killed three residents from North Carolina.
State health officials warn of vibrio bacteria after 3 die in July
Woman seeks help about growing apartment mold
“I can’t live like this”: Washington mother concerned for herself, her children due to mold inside apartment

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and comfy temps over the next few days!
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is holding their 3rd Annual Casino Night.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity’s Casino Night is back
Early on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas...
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Wednesday; Rain coming late week