Sports Spotlight: Pitt County’s Braelyn Johnson slugs U12 All-Star team to regional title, Little League Softball World Series Berth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars won their way back to the World Series this year.

They will be home in Greenville as the Southeast champions.

Braelyn Johnson and her bat are a big reason why. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“It was stressful. We were just sitting there like what is going to happen. We were just hoping that last out was an out,” says Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Star Braelyn Johnson, “It was just awesome. You were breathing hard. It was a great feeling.”

Braelyn Johnson and her Pitt County U12 Softball All-Stars earned their place back at the World Series this week

“The excitement of winning that last game and knowing we were coming back home to play some more softball, really can’t explain it. Pretty special,” says PCGSL Head Coach Brad Medhus.

Receiving a hero’s welcome home on Monday night. A special experience for a special team.

“I love it,” says Johnson, “It’s just a special bond and it has been really fun to travel and to play on the big screen.”

Johnson was on the U10 team last year and watched as the U12s played as North Carolina host for the World Series. Their goal to get back lead by a huge week at the dish from Johnson. She hit .600, drove in 9 runs, scored 5 runs helping Pitt County go 4-0 to win their Southeast Regional.

“Players did their job and got on base,” says Braelyn, “and my job was just to score them.”

“In a zone pretty much all week,” says Medhus, “As a coach, you hope one of your best hitters gets in a zone like that in a big tournament. She was seeing the ball like crazy and they couldn’t get her out.”

Coach says she is consistently one of their best hitters. Johnson says the hit parade came from learning to face her fear.

“Overcome the fear of failure. When I used to fail I used to get so nervous and worried,” says Johnson, “but now I just move on to the next play.”

Braelyn’s swing will be needed again starting Sunday night at the World Series against the defending World Champions from Texas.

“She’s probably the hardest worker on the team. She goes through a tournament like that she’s the first one back in the cage,” says Medhus, “That’s just how she thinks. It is how they work.”

But Braelyn already knows the real point of the big tournament.

“We obviously want to win,” says Johnson, “but we want to enjoy the experience, get to meet the girls, and just have fun.”

The Little League Softball World Series is in Greenville again this summer. Opening Ceremony is Saturday at 6 PM at the Town Common. The tournament begins on Sunday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. Pitt County plays at 7 PM on Sunday night.

