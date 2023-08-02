Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a man whose vehicle crashed into a Greenville apartment building back in January.

Russhad Gardner was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the January 16th death of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith.

The man’s vehicle crashed into The District at Tar River apartment complex on 1st Street.

Collins-Smith had been shot in the chest and later died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to police. The man who lived in the apartment said he was making music in his living room when he first heard gunshots and then the car crashed into his apartment. Caleb White was able to crawl to his front door and call the police.

Police had already arrested a 16-year-old boy in the murder case. They say new evidence helped solidify Gardner was a suspect in the man’s murder.

The 22-year-old man was already in the Pitt County jail on multiple drug charges.

