Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and comfy temps over the next few days!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our continuous streak of pleasant conditions across Eastern NC, survives another day. Once again, many spots are expected to heat up to the upper 80s this afternoon. Inland locations may peak near 86 - 87, while areas along the coast hover around 82 and 84. A persistent breeze coming out of the northeast will make apparent temperatures feel closer to the actual high. The break from the humidity will be felt the most during the overnight hours as most spots should drop to the low to middle 60s.

Humidity starts to creep back in Thursday night. Rain chances look decent Friday morning as a disturbance moves out of the middle of the country. If rain sticks around for most of the day and cloud cover doesn’t turn into sun, highs could stay in the upper 70s or low 80s! Heat builds back in through the weekend with more hit-or-miss showers too. Breezy west winds early next week could take highs back into the low to mid-90s quickly.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days. One lone disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and is down to a slim 10% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. That area is expected to stay well out to sea over the coming week thanks to the upper air wind pattern tracking the storm northward.

