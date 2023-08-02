Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Registered voters can now get free photo ID cards from county election offices

North Carolina State Board of Elections
North Carolina State Board of Elections
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Registered voters can now receive free ID cards through their county election offices.

Starting with this year’s municipal elections, voters will be required to show a photo ID at the polls.

No special documents will be needed for this process, according to the state. Voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

Most offices will be able to print the ID card on the spot, but others may require time to mail the card. The IDs will expire in 10 years following the date of issuance.

“Any voter who does not have an acceptable ID card for voting can now get a free ID from their county board of elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “State Board staff has worked diligently with the county boards of elections over the past couple of months to get the necessary software and hardware in place for ID printing.”

Driver’s licenses, military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government, and many college student and public employer ID cards are still valid for the process. Voters who already have one of these do not need to take this offer.

Information on where each county’s board of election office can be found here. The state also says that a no-fee ID card can be ordered through the DMV.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Carmon
Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder
Ta'Meishia Williams
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
Vibrio bacteria killed three residents from North Carolina.
State health officials warn of vibrio bacteria after 3 die in July
Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold

Latest News

'Ocracoke Express' service drawing high marks from summer crowds
Ocracoke Express out of service for extended maintenance
“I Voted” Sticker Contest Begins August 1
Public voting for Pitt Co. “I Voted” sticker contest open through August
Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot Friday
Friday’s Mega Million jackpot drawing now $1.25 billion
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder