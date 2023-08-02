Registered voters can now get free photo ID cards from county election offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Registered voters can now receive free ID cards through their county election offices.

Starting with this year’s municipal elections, voters will be required to show a photo ID at the polls.

No special documents will be needed for this process, according to the state. Voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

Most offices will be able to print the ID card on the spot, but others may require time to mail the card. The IDs will expire in 10 years following the date of issuance.

“Any voter who does not have an acceptable ID card for voting can now get a free ID from their county board of elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “State Board staff has worked diligently with the county boards of elections over the past couple of months to get the necessary software and hardware in place for ID printing.”

Driver’s licenses, military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government, and many college student and public employer ID cards are still valid for the process. Voters who already have one of these do not need to take this offer.

Information on where each county’s board of election office can be found here. The state also says that a no-fee ID card can be ordered through the DMV.

