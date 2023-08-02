Public voting for Pitt Co. “I Voted” sticker contest open through August

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County residents can vote on which two sticker designs they like the most to see in November’s elections.

The Pitt County “I Voted” Sticker Contest has selected the 17 finalists from the 8-14 age group. The public can now vote on which two designs are their favorite.

The two winning designs will be used as Pitt County’s official “I Voted” sticker and given to voters for the General Election in November.

Voting began on August 1 and will close August 31. The two winners will be notified by phone and email September 8.

“We have enjoyed seeing all of the fun and unique designs the kids have created,” says Racheli Vidal, Board of Elections deputy director

The voting page can be found here.

