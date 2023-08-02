Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police this morning released photos of a man who may have information on the murder at Planet Fitness.

Just after midnight on July 4th, Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road.

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just after midnight Tuesday. (Family submitted photo)

Police say the man in the photographs was captured on city security cameras in the general area of the business around the same time as the murder.

Last Monday, Harrison’s mother made an emotional plea for people to come forward with information on her son’s murder.

“As a mother, I am pleading that if anyone has any information or saw anything or heard anything regarding that night when my baby Jayden, please, please, please reach out to us, the Greenville police so we can get justice for Jayden,” said Susan Harrison.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest..

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.