Police chief dunk tank headlines Kinston’s National Night Out event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - National Night Out Against Crime was back for another year Tuesday.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette believes other cities and towns’ annual events don’t quite compare to theirs.

“We’ve got the Wood Ducks playing, so you’ve got two for one,” Goyette said. “People can meet the police officers and dunk the chief if you want.”

There were a lot of options for fun at the city’s event. Some were schooling officers on the basketball court, but many waited in line to dunk Goyette.

It was all laughs and jokes from the chief, until he was dunked, of course.

Watching your favorite chief get sent swimming is pretty unique. Camryn Davis believes it’s what National Night Out is all about.

“It’s not something we usually do, but they try to have fun as much as they can,” Davis said.

Whether you’re seeing what it’s like to fight crime or just having a general chat, National Night Out is special, especially for Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers.

“This is my favorite part about the job is being in the community and actually talking to people,” Rogers said. “Seeing what they think about the sheriff’s office and wondering what we can do better.”

Jacksonville, Morehead City and New Bern also hosted their National Night Out events Tuesday night.

