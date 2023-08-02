Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ocracoke Express out of service for extended maintenance

'Ocracoke Express' service drawing high marks from summer crowds
'Ocracoke Express' service drawing high marks from summer crowds(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular ferry to Ocracoke will be taking an extended maintenance break.

The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced that the Ocracoke Express ferry is out of service for maintenance. It was originally scheduled for one to two days but is expected to take longer.

The division assures that customers will be refunded for reservations made for the time the ferry will not be operational.

Once the ferry is cleared, the Ocracoke Express will return to its seasonal route until Labor Day. This will be the ferry’s route:

  • From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Carmon
Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder
Ta'Meishia Williams
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
Vibrio bacteria killed three residents from North Carolina.
State health officials warn of vibrio bacteria after 3 die in July
Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold

Latest News

“I Voted” Sticker Contest Begins August 1
Public voting for Pitt Co. “I Voted” sticker contest open through August
Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot Friday
Friday’s Mega Million jackpot drawing now $1.25 billion
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Police want to ID man spotted in area of Planet Fitness murder
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street
Second arrest made in Greenville murder on 1st Street