Ocracoke Express out of service for extended maintenance

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular ferry to Ocracoke will be taking an extended maintenance break.

The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced that the Ocracoke Express ferry is out of service for maintenance. It was originally scheduled for one to two days but is expected to take longer.

The division assures that customers will be refunded for reservations made for the time the ferry will not be operational.

Once the ferry is cleared, the Ocracoke Express will return to its seasonal route until Labor Day. This will be the ferry’s route:

From Hatteras : 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.