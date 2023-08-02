Notable hurricanes that struck Eastern NC in August over the last 25 years

IR image of Hurricane Isaias near landfall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season fast approaching, now is the time to be prepared. Although the tropics has been quiet the last few weeks, there is a tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center is tracking. The odds of it developing into a tropical storm continues to decrease as it steadily weakens and moves away from the US. However, August is also known for several notable tropical cyclones impacting the US, including here in Eastern NC. Here is a list of the top 3 storms to impact the area during the month of August in the last 25 years.

3. Hurricane Isaias (2020)

In early August 2020, a strong tropical wave developed off the West Coast of Africa , tracking westward across the Atlantic. Isaias trekked across the Dominican Republic and Haiti producing moderate gusty winds and heavy rain. Some of the rain produced localized flooding across the two caribbean countries before moving into the Bahamas. As the storm approached Eastern NC, sinking dry air from the Appalachian Mountains entrained into the system, briefly slowing the intensification of Isaias. Despite this, favorable environmental conditions allowed for Isaias to expand in size. Within 12 hours of making landfall in Eastern NC, the center of Isaias moved over the Gulf Stream (a narrow current of warm oceanic temperatures of our coast) allowing the system to strengthen and regain hurricane status. Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category One with sustained winds of 85 mph.

Isaias will be remembered for the strong damaging winds it produced across the state, including a notable tornado outbreak, which spawned an EF-3 that struck Windsor. It was the strongest tornado spawned from a tropical cyclone in 15 years.

2. Hurricane Bonnie (1998)

Radar image of Hurricane Bonnie as tracked over in Eastern NC in August 1998 (WITN Weather, NOAA)

Hurricane Bonnie was the third in a series of hurricanes that impacted Eastern NC during the mid to late 1990s. The second named storm, and the first hurricane of the 1998 hurricane season, Bonnie caused light to moderate extensive damage across the East. Numerous power outages were reported from Rocky Point to Hatteras. Wind gusts exceeded 80 to 110 mph. Bonnie struck Eastern NC as a Category Two hurricane and even though there were strong winds, Bonnie was not severe enough to be retired.

1. Hurricane Irene (2011)

Hurricane Irene at Category One Intensity as it made landfall near Cape Lookout (WITN Weather)

August 2011 was an extremely active month for hurricanes across the Atlantic. Hurricane Irene formed as tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The tropical cyclone intensified into the first hurricane of the 2011 season. As Irene passed through the Bahamas, the unusually warm water temperatures caused the storm to rapidly strengthen to a Category Three hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. At one point as the tropical cyclone moved along the Southeast coast, the system threatened to strike South Carolina. However, a trough moving in from the west forced Irene eastward, sparing the Grand Strand and increasing the odds for a direct strike from Cape Lookout to the Outer Banks.

Irene made landfall as a Category One hurricane with sustained winds around 90 mph near Cape Lookout. Although none of the official weather stations reported sustained hurricane force winds, wind gusts exceeded 90 to 115 mph along areas near the Pamlico Sound.

Irene will be remembered for causing extensive wind damage, coastal erosion and tornadoes across Eastern NC. Numerous trees, power lines and structures were heavily damaged or destroyed. With the storm’s center passing west of the Outer Banks, the barrier islands were exposed to the worst part of the storm. Onshore winds sent water upstream from the Pamlico Sound to the Neuse, Pamlico and Pungo Rivers. Heavy riverside flooding, overwashed roadways and severe beach erosion occurred along the Outer Banks.

These storms serve as a remainder to always be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions. While Eastern NC will be spared some years from tropical cyclone impacts, the risk is not zero. There is no way of predicting a hurricane strike, several weeks to months out in advance. That is why anytime a system forms in the Atlantic, monitor it! Stay tuned to the WITN First Alert Weather Team and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Also be sure to create a hurricane preparedness plan, that way you and your family can be safe when the next big one hits.

