North Carolina Aquarium seeking input on names for two skinks

Vote for your two favorite names for two female blue-tongue skinks at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine...
Vote for your two favorite names for two female blue-tongue skinks at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Voting ends on August 12.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The public can help pick the name of two skinks from the land down under.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is seeking the public’s input on what to name two female blue-tongue skinks that are to become animal ambassadors.

The blue-tongue skinks are native to Australia and arrived in North Carolina in May. The animals went through a 45-day quarantine and their caretaker reported they were happy and healthy.

The Name Choices Include:

  • Syd: short for Sydney, Australia. The capital city of New South Wales and the most populous city in Australia.
  • Mel: Short for Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria and the second-most populous city in Australia.
  • Sunny: The name comes from the Sunshine Coast, the region in South East Queensland, Australia.
  • Tili: Short for Tiliqua. Both skinks belong to the genus Tiliqua.
  • Wiru: (pronounced wi-roo) Means “Beautiful” in the Western Desert Language. These dialects are the largest language group of Aboriginal Australians.
  • Bluey: A nickname for blue-tongue skink and highlights one of their best-known features – their blue tongue.

Voting is open online on the aquarium’s skink webpage and paper ballots will be available at the information desk at the front of the aquarium. The top two names will be chosen.

