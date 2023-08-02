Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Wednesday; Rain coming late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs will continue to run in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will be very comfortable as drier air moves in. With low humidity, temperatures will drop as low as the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Humidity looks so low you won’t feel it through the day either. Wednesday looks completely dry with only a very low chance of a stray shower Thursday.

Humidity starts to creep back Thursday night. Rain chances look decent Friday morning as a disturbance moves out of the middle of the country. If rain sticks around for most of the day and cloud cover doesn’t turn into sun, highs could stay in the 70s or low 80s! Heat builds back in through the weekend with more hit-or-miss showers too. Breezy west winds early next week could take highs back into the mid-90s quickly.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days. One lone disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and is down to a slim 10% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. That area is expected to stay well out to sea over the coming week thanks to the upper air wind pattern tracking the storm northward.

