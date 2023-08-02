Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Wednesday; Rain coming late week

The temps will stay at or below normal through the end of the week
First Alert Forecast August 02, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs will continue to run in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will be very comfortable as drier air moves in. With low humidity, temperatures will drop as low as the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Humidity looks so low you won’t feel it through the day either. Wednesday looks completely dry with only a very low chance of a stray shower Thursday.

Humidity starts to creep back Thursday night. Rain chances look decent Friday morning as a disturbance moves out of the middle of the country. If rain sticks around for most of the day and cloud cover doesn’t turn into sun, highs could stay in the 70s or low 80s! Heat builds back in through the weekend with more hit-or-miss showers too. Breezy west winds early next week could take highs back into the mid-90s quickly.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days. One lone disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and is down to a slim 10% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. That area is expected to stay well out to sea over the coming week thanks to the upper air wind pattern tracking the storm northward.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Carmon
Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder
Ta'Meishia Williams
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold
Woman seeks help about growing apartment mold
“I can’t live like this”: Washington mother concerned for herself, her children due to mold inside apartment
Marquis Ashley, Walter Ingram
Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Wednesday; Rain coming late week
First Alert Forecast August 02, 2023
First Alert Forecast August 02, 2023
National Night Out event in Kinston provides own unique and fun twist
Police chief dunk tank headlines Kinston’s National Night Out event
Eastern Carolinians share their plans if they win Tuesday night’s billion dollar Mega Millions...
Eastern Carolinians share their plans if they win Tuesday night’s billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot