Future of Martin General Hospital comes into question

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Community members are concerned after Martin County Commissioners called a special meeting regarding the future of Martin General Hospital.

Martin County Commissioners called a special session meeting last night, and after 25 minutes of public comments in support of the hospital, they closed it off to the public.

“Two days ago, I was informed that they were having a closed-door session with regards to the closing of the hospital, which concerns me a great deal,” said Williamston resident Paula Gainpoalo.

Quorum Health is currently leasing the hospital from the county, and while their lease is not up until 2029, WITN was told by one Martin County Commissioner that Quorum Health is attempting to update its terms.

Right now, according to the county manager, they are still gathering more information. The county manager said he was too busy today to sit down and discuss the hospital with WITN, and none of the commissioners were willing to do so, either.

Now, with reports still circulating, citizens fear they would have quite a drive if they were to have a medical emergency.

“People that [are] on the west side of the county out there out towards Oak City and Hamilton... they have a real long way to go to get to Greenville. They have to go that way. They can’t really go to Washington, and people on the other side, I guess they’ll go to Bertie. I mean, that’s the closest,” said Williamston Resident John Perry

A closure would potentially overload the emergency services that are still left within the county.

“Are you going to hire more ambulance drivers? Are you going to hire more EMTs? Are you gonna do it so that people do not lose their lives? That is the critical point here,” said Gainpoalo.

WITN also reached out to both Martin General Hospital and Quorum Health regarding their terms and lease with the county, but we did not hear back.

Martin General Hospital also suspended its Intensive Care Unit in August of last year due to a staff shortage and closed its labor and delivery services in 2019.

