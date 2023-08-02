Friday’s Mega Million jackpot drawing now $1.25 billion

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - After no one won Tuesday’s drawing, the Friday Mega Millions jackpot has made another big jump.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will have a jackpot of $1.25 billion. This makes the jackpot the fourth largest in the game’s history and sixth in the nation’s history.

“Once again we see that even if you don’t win the jackpot, great prizes can still be won playing Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Make sure to always check your tickets carefully after each drawing since there are nine different ways to win.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. You can see the live drawing right here on WITN-TV.

