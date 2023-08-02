Advertise With Us
Former ECU ace Williams takes loss when his Guardians get no hit by Astros

Williams went five innings and only surrendered two runs
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face.

Former ECU ace pitcher Gavin Williams took the loss (1-3) despite throwing five strong innings where he only allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out six. He walked four.

