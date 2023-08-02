Advertise With Us
Former Down East Wood Ducks star Acuña traded for Scherzer

Rangers get Scherzer from Mets in all-in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders
Luisangel Acuna (2) plays shortstop during the Binghamton Rumble Ponies win in his New York...
Luisangel Acuna (2) plays shortstop during the Binghamton Rumble Ponies win in his New York Mets organizational debut.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets.

It’s an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the AL West. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery.

Multiple reports say the Mets are getting one of the top Texas prospects in Luisangel Acuña. He’s the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. He spent time with the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston before getting promoted.

