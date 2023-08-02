Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football opens fall training camp determined to prove themselves

“We’ve got a bunch of dudes in this room”
ECU running back Rahjai Harris day one of fall camp
ECU running back Rahjai Harris day one of fall camp(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football season is here! The Pirates opening fall camp Wednesday morning in Greenville. Lots of new faces and ECU has been pretty disrespected in the preseason polls and awards.

The chip is on their shoulders. They were ready to work.

“We’ve got a bunch of dudes in this room just a lot of people outside this building don’t know they are dudes yet,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston.

Position battles will be all over the line up for the Pirates this preseason as they try to figure out who those aforementioned dudes are.

“The days of us having to play four guys on the D-line are over. We are going to play multiple guys at defensive back, multiple guys at linebacker, we’re going to play multiple running backs. receiving core,” says Houston, “I might not know who the guy-guy is yet, but I know we got several guys. I thought we had several of those guys stand out today so I think we got a lot of competition and we are going to be able to play a lot of guys. I think that it is good for everybody.”

The most notable position battle in fall camp is at quarterback. For the first time in years, Holton Ahlers won’t be the starter. Mason Garcia has been his back-up.

“Mason looked as good today as he has since he has been here,” says Houston, “He looked like a veteran guy who is ready to play.”

Alex Flinn’s play has made it a competition though.

“I think he’s become a lot more confident, a lot more assertive, so he has really improved dramatically,” Houston said.

One spot with a major returner is running back, Rahjai Harris.

“He’s fully cleared. He has no restrictions,” says Houston, “Not going to be hesitant with him for preseason camp. He is an experienced back. By the time we make that trip September, 2nd. I want him to be fully confident and fully ready to go so he can be Rahjai Harris.”

Harris looked like himself out there except for the precautionary knee brace. He had ACL surgery during last season and is fully ready to rock.

“From the neck down he is full go. It’s been 8 months. First day of contact I told him you are going to need run somebody over and pop up, you are going to have to juke somebody and get tackled and pop up the next play,” says Houston, “That’s anybody that has had that injury they have to go through that but he will. He’ll handle it just fine. He looked very good today.”

Coach Houston said he had to have some stuff taken off his nose if you are wondering about the band aid.

The Pirates practice in helmets Thursday and shells on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Carmon
Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
Ta'Meishia Williams
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold
Vibrio bacteria killed three residents from North Carolina.
State health officials warn of vibrio bacteria after 3 die in July

Latest News

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
UNC quarterback Drake Maye named ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Sports Spotlight Braelyn Johnson Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Stars
Sports Spotlight: Pitt County’s Braelyn Johnson slugs U12 All-Star team to regional title, Little League Softball World Series Berth
ECU commit Jordan Vick transfers high schools
ECU commit Vick transferring high schools for senior season
ECU commit Vick transferring high schools for senior season
ECU commit Vick transferring high schools for senior season