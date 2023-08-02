Advertise With Us
ECU commit Vick transferring high schools for senior season

Leaves Southern Nash for Raleigh’s Word of God
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball commit Jordan Vick is changing high schools this year. The Southern Nash star sharing about the move on social media. He will play his final high school season for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh. They play a higher level of competition against regional and national foes. He is a four-star rated player.

