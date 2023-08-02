ECU commit Vick transferring high schools for senior season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball commit Jordan Vick is changing high schools this year. The Southern Nash star sharing about the move on social media. He will play his final high school season for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh. They play a higher level of competition against regional and national foes. He is a four-star rated player.

