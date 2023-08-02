Eastern Carolinians share their plans if they win Tuesday night’s billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions reached over $1.05 billion, and eastern Carolinians are hoping to take it all home.

People stopped at different locations - from gas stations to convenient stores - to purchase a lottery ticket before the drawing Tuesday night.

“I am here to buy lottery tickets and hopefully get a chance to win big,” said Vannessa Cotten. “There’s a lot of things I would like to do.”

The jackpot continued to grow since the last time someone won months ago on April 18, 2023. The drawing tonight specifically is the 7th largest in U.S. history at a total of $1.05 billion.

“A billion dollars would be kind of overwhelming,” said another lottery player, Diane Campbell. “I know my husband would retire that way we could just hang out.”

And if Campbell wins, she plans on putting it toward bills. If she wins, she would want to stay anonymous.

“I would pay for any bills,” said Campbell. “I don’t have a lot, but I would also want to help some people. Hopefully, they wouldn’t know that I won all this money.”

There is a one in 302.6 million chance of someone winning tonight. If Cotten wins, she knows exactly where that money will go.

“I would like to give back to my church,” said Cotten. “I would like to invest some, send some to family relatives and friends, and help with the homeless shelter.”

The Mega Millions happens in 45 states in the United States, Washington D.C., and US Virgin Islands. This jackpot is huge, which means people have better odds of winning a smaller prize between $1 and $2 million.

The lucky winner of the jackpot would receive around $527.9 million after taking out taxes.

