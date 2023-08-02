Advertise With Us
Deputies say man opened fire on vehicle witn one-year-old and six-month-old inside

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was hit by gunfire, and two young children were in a vehicle that was being chased on Monday.

Edgecombe County deputies have charged Kevin Hart, of Rocky Mount, with assault with a deadly weapon with into to kill inflicting serious injury, five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property/vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim said the chase began Monday in Rocky Mount and she was hit in the shoulder when they were in Edgecombe County. Inside the vehicle were two other women, a one-year-old, and a six-month-old.

With the help of Rocky Mount police, deputies were able to identify Hart as the suspect. His bond was set at $500,000.

