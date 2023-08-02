Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity’s Casino Night is back

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is holding their 3rd Annual Casino Night.

The event will be held at 34 North in Cedar Point Saturday, August 12th from 5pm to 10pm. Tickets are $100 per person or $175 per couple and include $5000 starter chips, hors d’oeuvres, and one drink ticket.

All proceeds benefit Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity. For more information, visit their website here.

