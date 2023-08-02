Advertise With Us
Carbon capture technology goes under the waves

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have made advancements in the removal of CO2 from our oceans
Scientists have shown carbon capture and sequestration is possible under the surface of the...
Scientists have shown carbon capture and sequestration is possible under the surface of the ocean.(Pixabay)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the hottest month in recorded history and more heat coming next week, many have been flocking to the coast to avoid the oppressive inland temperatures. And while this does provide relief, our oceans have been warming along with the global atmosphere. Oceans are not only absorbing the additional heat in our warming atmosphere, it has also been absorbing some of the additional carbon dioxide. Recent research out of the University of Pittsburgh is offering a possible solution to the increased CO2 in the seas.

Carbon capture technology has been a focus of climate scientists for over a decade. Several start-ups have gone to market with the concept of large scale carbon capture, some with the backing of major financial players like Bill Gates. One of the major issues the industry faces is the need for land use. The Direct Ocean Capture (D.O.C.) technology put forth by a research team led by Katherine Hornbostel, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering, and Tagbo Niepa, an assistant professor from Pitt’s Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, will remove the land use requirement while still accomplishing the same task.

They published two papers tied to D.O.C., one highlighting encapsulated solvents (small balls of solvents) and the other focusing on hollow fiber membrane contactors (long tubes filled with solvents). “Membrane contactors are just what they sound like,” Hornbostel said. “They’re membranes that bring two fluids into contact with each other. In this case, we’re bringing together ocean water on one side and a solvent on the other.” The process requires ocean water to pass over the membranes towards the solvents, which will then separate the carbon dioxide from the water via chemical reaction.

D.O.C. is still in its infancy stages as the team has yet to discover an efficient, cost-effective way to remove carbon dioxide, but the designs put forth so far have proven the theory is viable. More information on this emerging technology can be found here.

