Building dedicated to late Jones Co. Sheriff Danny Heath

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the building to late Sheriff Danny Heath.

Heath died in August 2021 while serving as a sheriff in Jones County. He served for 11 years, from 2010 to 2021.

“He was my mentor and my friend,” said Sheriff Matt Wineman of Jones County. “It was just very important to me that he be remembered, and all the work he did be remembered.”

The sheriff’s office gave blue and black balloons to Heath’s family and later released them after a moment of silence.

Annette McDaniel lived in Jones County since she was in sixth grade.

“He was a jovial type of person when it was time to be jovial,” said McDaniel. “When it was time to be serious, he was all serious. He put his foot down, and he meant what he said and said what he meant.”

But August 2 is a day McDaniel will never forget. She saw a sign from God after receiving the news of Sheriff Heath.

“I cranked my SUV up and stopped at the stop sign, and there was a rainbow,” said McDaniel. “The brightest rainbow I had ever seen.”

Heath may be gone, but his presence in the community will live on. McDaniel explained that every time she sees a rainbow now, she thinks of Sheriff Heath and everything he did for the community.

“It just profoundly spoke to me and said God’s telling us that Danny’s okay and that the county is going to be okay,” said McDaniel.

The dedication was important to the community because Sheriff Heath was the first sheriff in the building.

