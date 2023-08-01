Two men headed to prison after Craven County traffic stops

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two convicted drug dealers are headed to prison with lengthy sentences after law enforcement in Craven County conducted a pair of traffic stops.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says Marquis Ashley of Havelock will serve between seven and nearly 10 years in state prison, ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, and forfeit $14,032 and a cell phone seized.

Ashley was stopped by Havelock police in May 2022 and prosecutors say he ran from officers after being pulled over. He pled guilty to trafficking more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, maintaining a vehicle for purposes of distributing controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, and admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Walter Ingram, of Kinston, was sentenced to serve between six and just under nine years in prison, pay $2,060 for damage to county property, and forfeit cash and cell phones seized during the traffic stop.

Thomas said Craven County deputies tried to stop the man’s vehicle in March of 2021, and he led them on a high-speed chase into Kinston, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour on U.S. 70. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting public officer, injury to personal property, and admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.