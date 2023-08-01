Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder

Mario Carmon
Mario Carmon(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a February shooting that happened in Greenville is behind bars after police were tipped off to his whereabouts.

Greenville police say they apprehended Mario Carmon this morning.

The department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team has been searching for the 34-year-old man since shortly after the February 13th shooting on Shiloh Drive. In that shooting, a man survived after being shot in the face.

Police said they put information out about Carmon on social media last week and tips led to his arrest in an apartment on Tower Place.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Carmon is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrio bacteria killed three residents from North Carolina.
State health officials warn of vibrio bacteria after 3 die in July
Trabian Burnes, Jr.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find assault suspect
Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold
Jennifer Johnson
UPDATE: Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says child abuse suspect is in custody
New Bern police
New Bern Police identify woman in death investigation

Latest News

Child support awareness month starts today
Child support awareness month starts today
An autopsy says a Lenoir County infant died from a skull fracture just seven days after being...
AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture
National Night Out
Police departments hosting National Night Out Against Crimes event
The city will close Elm Street, between 10th and 14th streets starting Sunday.
Greenville closing Elm Street for Little League Softball World Series