Tips lead to Greenville man’s arrest for attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a February shooting that happened in Greenville is behind bars after police were tipped off to his whereabouts.

Greenville police say they apprehended Mario Carmon this morning.

The department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team has been searching for the 34-year-old man since shortly after the February 13th shooting on Shiloh Drive. In that shooting, a man survived after being shot in the face.

Police said they put information out about Carmon on social media last week and tips led to his arrest in an apartment on Tower Place.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Carmon is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.