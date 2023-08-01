Teen critical after New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is in critical condition and four people are in custody after a shooting this afternoon in New Bern.

Police say Aung Niang, 19, was found shot in the 900 block of Neuse Avenue around 1:10 p.m.

Niang was first taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

Police say they stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle and four people were taken into custody. Their names and possible charges have yet to be announced.

