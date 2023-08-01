Police departments hosting National Night Out Against Crimes event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday night, multiple police departments in the east are promoting police and community partnerships through their National Night Out Against Crime events.

The Jacksonville Police Department is hosting its 25th annual event at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville. Their event will begin at 5:00 pm with opening ceremonies on the main stage by the Train Depot and will conclude with a firework display at 8:30 pm.

Kinston’s National Night Out will be from 6 -8 pm in the parking lot of the historic Grainger Stadium. The department plans to have plenty of activities including a blow-up water slide, dunk a police officer, and more games.

New Bern Police Department is inviting the public to join them at Union Point Park for their National Night Out celebration. Their celebration is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature family-friendly fun and activities.

And lastly, the Morehead City Police Department and Morehead City Fire-EMS are also joining in with their own National Night Out event that will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rotary Park. Various vehicles and equipment will be on display, along with a number of activities. There will also be free hot dogs, hamburgers, snocones, and a raffle with great items

