Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Temps staying below 90 again Tuesday; Isolated showers

The temps will stay at or below normal through the end of the week
Jim Howard First Alert Weather August 1st, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs will continue to run in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday evening bringing another dip in the humidity for mid week. We’ll have a few more pop-up showers and downpours Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Wednesday looks completely dry and sunny behind the front.

Overnight temperatures stay in the 60s until late this week. Humidity returns Friday into the weekend as highs get closer to the low 90s. Another coastal low is possible this weekend and could keep rain chances elevated and the heat down. Eventually, the heat and humidity will build back in next week unless the pattern changes.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical disturbances. The stronger disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and has a 50% chance of tropical development over the seven days. That area is expected to stay well out to sea over the coming week thanks to the upper air wind pattern. A second disturbance is located a few hundred miles off the east coast and is zipping further away. This area will have a 10% chance of developing over the next few days. Neither of the two disturbances will have any impact on our forecast this week.

