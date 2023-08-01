“I can’t live like this”: Washington mother concerned for herself, her children due to mold inside apartment

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A mother in one eastern Carolina city is concerned about a mold issue she says has been spreading inside her and her kids’ apartment.

White, black, and fuzzy grey mold can be seen growing rapidly throughout Nyesha Lacy’s apartment in Washington.

“I just want to know, why is this happening to me?” Lacy said.

Lacy currently lives at Brittany Place Apartments off Pactolus Highway, where she says mold and maggots have completely taken over her apartment.

“No one should have to live in this certain condition,” Lacy said.

Lacy says she noticed her apartment had a mold issue months ago, but says conditions worsened after apartment maintenance ripped out a wall and roof that was once leaking.

She believes the leakage created moisture, which led to unwanted mold.

“I lost clothes, I lost furniture,” Lacy said. “I lost everything that belonged to us because of this mold situation.”

Out of options, Lacy says she desperately called the apartment manager to see why nothing had been done but didn’t get the response she hoped for.

Lacy shared a video recording of the conversation between her and the apartment manager.

The apartment manager can be heard saying, “I don’t have answers for you, I don’t. I’m not going to invite you over to my house.”.

Lacy is a mother to three children under the age of six who are now without beds due to mold getting on the mattresses. She believes the apartment heads don’t care about their health.

“If you get your management in order, and get the situation resolved,” Lacey said. “It would be a much better place and environment.”

WITN called the apartment manager twice, left a voicemail and even went to the office but never heard back from anyone regarding Lacey’s apartment mold.

Lacy wants something to be done soon because she’s asked several agencies like Social Services and the City of Washington for help, but has been told they can’t do much.

Lacy believes other people at the apartment complex could be dealing with mold as well, but may be afraid to speak up.

