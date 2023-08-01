Greenville Fire-Rescue training to cause temporary road closures & delays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An emergency service department in the east says drivers should expect closures and delays during the early morning hours for training exercises over the coming weeks.

Greenville Fire Rescue says road closures and delays will happen over the next two weeks in the Downtown Greenville area because of hands-on emergency scenario training.

The training will take place in the city of Greenville Parking Deck located on West 4th Street from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. today until August 3 and August 8 through August 10.

It also says that 4th Street between Evans Street and Reade Street will be closed to all through traffic.

Cotanche Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

Greenville Fire Rescue says drivers can expect to see an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area during this time period.

All businesses and the parking deck will remain open and accessible during the training hours and traffic will return to normal patterns after noon each day.

