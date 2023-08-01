Greenville closing Elm Street for Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Greenville welcomes this year’s Little League Softball World Series, drivers should be aware of some traffic changes.

The city will close Elm Street, between 10th and 14th streets starting Sunday. The street will be closed until the next Sunday.

Those heading north on Elm will be detoured from Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard and 10th Street. Those heading south will be detoured from 10th Street to Charles Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard.

Public parking for the World Series will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive. The public will access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

