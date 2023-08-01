Advertise With Us
Greenville closing Elm Street for Little League Softball World Series

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Greenville welcomes this year’s Little League Softball World Series, drivers should be aware of some traffic changes.

The city will close Elm Street, between 10th and 14th streets starting Sunday. The street will be closed until the next Sunday.

Those heading north on Elm will be detoured from Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard and 10th Street. Those heading south will be detoured from 10th Street to Charles Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard.

Public parking for the World Series will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive. The public will access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

