Fleet Readiness hosts externship with Craven Co. educators

FRCE externship with five Craven County instructors
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Five instructors from Craven County got to experience common operations with Fleet Readiness for the benefit of their students.

Fleet Readiness Center East, or FRCE, recently hosted an externship with Craven County teachers focused on prepping their students for careers in their industry.

These five educators attended two four-day sessions in late June where they were introduced to FRCE’s workforce and operations. These were the following participants:

  • Kayla Anderson, a math teacher with New Bern High School
  • Shana Deans, a STEM teacher with H.J. MacDonald Middle School
  • Rita Brown, the Exceptional Children’s Transition Coordinator with Craven County Schools
  • Misty Guthrie, a STEM teacher with Tucker Creek Middle School
  • Catherine Poteet, a teacher with Havelock Middle School

“We are the largest aeronautical services, logistics and engineering services provider in North Carolina,” said Michelle Smith, FRCE’s K-12 educational outreach coordinator. “It’s important for us to be involved and provide opportunities for interactions like these. We want to cultivate our future workforce and we want to ensure that area students know about the career opportunities we offer.”

FRCE says the educators called the experience of donning protective equipment and entering the depot’s production lines, military maintenance, and general operations to be eye-opening.

