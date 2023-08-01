AUTOPSY: La Grange baby died from skull fracture

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy says a Lenoir County infant died from a skull fracture just seven days after being born.

Ta’Meishia Williams was charged a week ago for the death of her son, Kameron Harrell. The 26-year-old La Grange woman remains in the Lenoir County jail without bond.

The baby was brought into UNC Lenoir Health Care on January 23, 2022, and was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

The autopsy, obtained by WITN News, says Williams told EMS that the infant had been “unconsolable most of the day and crying non-stop”. It says Williams laid with the infant in her bed to try to soothe him, that he began to calm down, and then she noticed he wasn’t breathing and called 911.

Four days after the infant died, the autopsy said the manner of death was a homicide, with the baby suffering from a skull fracture. It says the child had two bruises to the lower right eyelid and the upper left eyelid, as well as bilateral temples bruising.

WITN has reached out to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office why there was a delay of nearly a year and a half in bringing charges against the mother.

