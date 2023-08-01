Antares launch set for tonight at Wallops Flight Facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Antares rocket is set to lift off from the Wallops Flight Facility pad tonight at 8:31 p.m. The rocket will send a Cygnus space freighter, run by Northrop Grumman, loaded with over 8,000 lbs. of crew supplies, spacewalk gear, hardware, science experiments and computer equipment bound for the International Space Station. It will take several days for the Cygnus freighter to reach the I.S.S. with an expected arrival time of 5:55 a.m. Friday morning. It will stay at the I.S.S. unitl the end of October.

Cloud cover may be an issue for some rocket-gazers across Eastern NC. For those not stuck under the clouds, look to the east-northeast between 8:31 p.m. and 8:36 p.m. The rocket will be visible for about one to four minutes (assuming clear skies overhead) before it gradually disappears into the night sky.

Sight guide for the Antares rocket launch from Wallops Flight Facility. (maxuser | WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.