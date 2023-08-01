Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern police
New Bern Police identify woman in death investigation
Ta’Meishia Williams
La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County man arrested for alleged sex crimes
One man dead after early morning hit and run
One person dead following hit and run in Bertie County
Trabian Burnes, Jr.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find assault suspect

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes...
Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he had no reason to kill Cash App founder Bob Lee
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival