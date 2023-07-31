Advertise With Us
Road closures expected next two weeks during Greenville Fire Rescue training

Greenville Fire/Rescue
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire Rescue says road closures and delays will happen over the next two weeks in the Downtown area because of hands-on emergency scenario training.

The training will take place in the City of Greenville parking deck located at 165 West 4th Street during the hours of 8 AM - 12 PM on August 1-3 and 8-10.

GFR says drivers can expect to see an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area during this time period.

It also says that 4th St. between Evans St. and Reade St. will be closed to all through traffic. Cotanche St. between 3rd St. and 5th St. will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

All businesses and the parking deck will remain open and accessible during the training hours and traffic will return to normal patterns after noon each day.

