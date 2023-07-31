Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding child abuse suspect

Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Johnson(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a suspect wanted on multiple charges including child abuse.

Detectives say Jennifer Johnson is facing charges for Felony Breaking and Entering to Terrorize, Felony Breaking and Entering to Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Habitial Assault, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Misdemeanor Domestic Criminal Trespass.

If you have any information on the 40-year-old’s location, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Meishia Williams
La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
New Bern Police investigate the death of a woman
New Bern Police conduct death investigation
One man dead after early morning hit and run
One person dead following hit and run in Bertie County
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County man arrested for alleged sex crimes
Rocky Mount Police
One man arrested in Rocky Mount teen shooting

Latest News

Trabian Burnes, Jr.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find assault suspect
Onslow County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired over weekend
Julian Taylor
Man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested in Lenoir County
Greenville Fire/Rescue
Road closures expected next two weeks during Greenville Fire Rescue training