Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding child abuse suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a suspect wanted on multiple charges including child abuse.

Detectives say Jennifer Johnson is facing charges for Felony Breaking and Entering to Terrorize, Felony Breaking and Entering to Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Habitial Assault, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Misdemeanor Domestic Criminal Trespass.

If you have any information on the 40-year-old’s location, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.