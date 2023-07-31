Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find assault suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on assault charges.

They say 22-year-old Trabian Barnes, Jr. is wanted for Assault by Pointing a Gun, Assault on a Female and Burning Personal Property.

If you have any information about his location, you’re asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-777.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

