Pitt County man charged with obtaining property by false pretense

Randy Spain
Randy Spain(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives have arrested a man in connection to an obtaining property by false pretense case.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that earlier this July, they were notified by a victim that his uninhabited singlewide trailer on Galloway Rd. had been burned down after the landowner sold the lot.

After an investigation, detectives drew warrants charging 72-year-old Randy Spain of Vanceboro with Obtaining Property by False Pretenses for his involvement in the case.

Spain was arrested without incident. He was jailed on a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.

