Pitt County detectives arrest teenager accused of leading them on a chase

Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies say they arrested a 16-year-old after he led them on a short chase.

They say it happened on July 28, when detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit were in the Bell Arthur area following up on leads regarding potential gang activity.

At about 7:15 PM, detectives say they observed a Dodge Charger commit several traffic violations.

After a short pursuit, detectives say they were able to get the vehicle stopped.

The 16-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Speeding, and No Operators License.

He was released to parent on a $10,000 secured bond.

