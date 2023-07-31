Advertise With Us
Pitt County deputies arrest man after car chase

Raekwon Wade
Raekwon Wade(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after leading Pitt County deputies on a multi-county chase.

Deputies say that while conducting an operation as part of the Governors Highway Safety Campaign, “2023 Speeding Wrecks Lives,” on July 28, a white Audi SUV failed to slow down for a driver’s license checking station in the area of NC 33W and Penny Hill Rd.

Deputies chased after the vehicle, following it into neighboring Edgecombe County.

After several miles, the driver turned into a residence on Laurel Ln where the driver, 27-year-old Raekwon Wade of Greenville was taken into custody.

Wade was transported back to Pitt County where he was charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Carry a Concealed Gun, 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Simple Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while License Revoked, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Wade remains in custody under a $550,000 secured bond.

