Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired over weekend

Onslow County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County Sheriff's Office(Onslow County Sheriff's Office photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is investigating after getting calls of shots being fired early Saturday morning.

The Onslow County Sherriff’s Office says deputies went to Jupiter Trail at 4:58 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired in the area.

When deputies arrived, officials said they found evidence of gunfire and say that a firearm had been stolen from a nearby vehicle.

No one was injured, but a home was hit by gunfire, according to Sheriff Chris Thomas.

Thomas says this investigation is ongoing, but they are following leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

