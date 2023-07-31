Meeting held to discuss future of battlefield spanning Lenoir, Jones Co. battlefield

LENIOR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina is home to several civil war sites, but one in Lenoir and Jones counties holds special meaning to some residents.

“Many ancestors fought here and over 2,000 that were either wounded, died or captured those residents come to this place because that’s their link,” Chuck Laudner, American Battlefield Trust Consultant.

Members of a group named Save Wyse Fork gathered Monday and invited the public and community leaders to learn about a battlefield being threatened by a NCDOT project.

“We just hope that they will consider what we’re trying to do here, but we’re just a bunch of concerned citizens and see it very important to save the battlefield for future tourism,” said Dennis Harper, Save Wyse Fork Chairman.

WITN has previously reported that, if approved, the future I-42 will run from Raleigh to Morehead City and include an interchange at the corner of Wyse Fork Road and U.S. 70.

Since its proposal, however, members of Save Wyse Fork have voiced strong opposition.

Now, in a battle of their own against the NCDOT, they say they’ve sat down and talked to the NC D.O.T. secretary about alternatives.

“If we don’t advocate for history, if we don’t advocate for these sacred spots, people will forget them, and it’s going to be said over and over today once there gone, there gone,” said Andrew Mizsak with Main Street Consultants.

The advocacy group says if the NCDOT moves forward with the interchange, the battlefield would also lose its civil war trail mile markers and two monuments. It says it will not stop protesting until the project is moved.

WITN also reached out to the NCDOT and was told officials met last week to discuss the interchange, and that they will continue to study the impacts that will be felt in the area. The interchange project still isn’t fully funded and the design will not be finalized for several more years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.