Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested in Lenoir County

Julian Taylor
Julian Taylor(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Harnett County man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested in Lenoir County Sunday.

Julian Taylor has outstanding warrants from Harnett County for second degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and communicating threats.

At around noon Sunday, deputies from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received information that he was hiding in the 3900 block of Cayla Beth’s Lane.

Deputies responded to the home, discovered his vehicle there, and conducted a “knock and talk” visit. Taylor was arrested without any issues.

He was transported to the Lenoir County Jail where he is being held without bond before extradition to Harnett County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ta’Meishia Williams
La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
New Bern Police investigate the death of a woman
New Bern Police conduct death investigation
One man dead after early morning hit and run
One person dead following hit and run in Bertie County
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County man arrested for alleged sex crimes
Rocky Mount Police
One man arrested in Rocky Mount teen shooting

Latest News

Greenville Fire/Rescue
Road closures expected next two weeks during Greenville Fire Rescue training
Police ask for help identifying suspect
Kinston police ask for help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit money
Christopher Mejia and Alyssa Nelson
Carteret County residents charged with murder in overdose death
Randy Spain
Pitt County man charged with obtaining property by false pretense