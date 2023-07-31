Man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Harnett County man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested in Lenoir County Sunday.

Julian Taylor has outstanding warrants from Harnett County for second degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and communicating threats.

At around noon Sunday, deputies from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received information that he was hiding in the 3900 block of Cayla Beth’s Lane.

Deputies responded to the home, discovered his vehicle there, and conducted a “knock and talk” visit. Taylor was arrested without any issues.

He was transported to the Lenoir County Jail where he is being held without bond before extradition to Harnett County.

