Maintenance will close busy New Bern street this week

Road closure
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern says a portion of Craven Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for tree work and to assist Craven County staff with creating additional sidewalk amenities to access the courthouse.

The closure will be from Broad St. to New St. and will last from 7 AM until 4 PM each day.

Additionally, there will be no overnight on-street parking at the courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials are asking drivers and residents in the area to adjust your routes accordingly during the work.

