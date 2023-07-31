Kinston police ask for help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit money

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money to make a purchase at a beauty supply store in Kinston.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance camera picture, you’re asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 252-939-4020, Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or by submitting a tip on the KPD tip app.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.