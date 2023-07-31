Advertise With Us
Kinston police ask for help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit money

Police ask for help identifying suspect
Police ask for help identifying suspect(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money to make a purchase at a beauty supply store in Kinston.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance camera picture, you’re asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 252-939-4020, Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or by submitting a tip on the KPD tip app.

