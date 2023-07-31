Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The Heat Takes a Break This Week

Isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday afternoons
First Alert Forecast July 31st, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will move south of the area Monday morning, bringing a well deserved dip in humidity levels and air temperatures over the upcoming week.

There will be enough leftover moisture to pop an isolated shower or storm both Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will stay in the 80s throughout the week with overnight lows dropping into the 60s each night. Higher humidity levels near the coast will keep the lows in the mid 70s with mid 80s for afternoon highs.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical disturbances. The stronger disturbance is currently in the Central Atlantic and has an 80% chance of tropical development over the several days. That areas is expected to stay well out to sea over the coming week. A second disturbance is located ab out 100 miles off the NC. This area will have a 30% chance of developing over the next few days. Fortunately, this disturbance is moving quickly eastward, racing further away from the coast.

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
