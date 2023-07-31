Havelock police chief retiring just over one year into the job

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police chief is retiring after being promoted full-time to the position last year.

The City of Havelock says that Chief Chris Morning is retiring.

Morning was sworn in back in May of 2022 after holding the position in an interim role since November of 2021. His predecessor, Marvin Williams, left to become assistant city manager in New Bern.

We’ve asked when Morning’s final day on the job is and are waiting to hear back from the city.

Morning began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Town of Beaufort. He joined the Havelock Police Department as a patrol officer on Sept. 10th, 2001 where his second day of training included watching 9/11 unfold on national television.

The new police chief was named Officer of the Year in 2005 and was promoted to detective in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2018, before being named interim police chief at the end of last year.

A posting for the job can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.