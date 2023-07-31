ENC residents express how they stay cool at the pool this summer.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Laying poolside or playing in the water is a summertime activity many enjoy, but with high temps, it’s still important to stay cautious.

Joshua Jones is one of many members who enjoy some fun in the sun at the Greenville Community Pool. Jones says he’s staying proactive so he doesn’t have to stop the fun anytime soon.

“Well, I wore my long shirt so I won’t get sunburnt, and also, I could keep a little more suntan lotion for next year, wear shorts, and go down the slide frequently, and it hit the waters,” said pool goer, Joshua Jones.

Community members at the pool are making sure they take extra precautions with the heat wave we’ve seen in eastern north carolina this weekend.

“Keeping shoes on if you’re out and not in the shade very long and lots of sunscreen and the water,” said pool goer Pamela Salovich.

The Director of Greenville Recreation and Parks says they encourage those out in the sun to stay hydrated.

While right now, with only three shaded areas to stay out of the blazing sun, the director also says there are plans to expand the shaded area as the pool grows in popularity.

“We found the pool the other day, and it’s just really nice to bring some snacks and some cool drinks and let the kids play,” said Salovich.

The director also said they already have plans to add more seating to the pool deck for next year’s pool season.

The Greenville Community Pool is open Tuesday through Sunday, with the hours varying each day and a four-dollar fee for residents and six dollars for non-residents.

