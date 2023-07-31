Advertise With Us
Edgecombe County deputies arrest 3 people at alleged gang stronghold

Edgecombe drug arrests
Edgecombe drug arrests(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three people at an alleged gang stronghold.

They say that while surveilling a home on Carol Ln. in Princeville, they attempted to make contact with several juveniles and adults handling firearms in an unsafe manner, including making videos with them.

As deputies approached the house, several of the suspects fled the scene and threw several items including approximately 1 oz. of marijuana and an AR-style pistol into the woods.

Deputies then executed a search warrant at the home and say they found a reported stolen Glock 23 .40 caliber, a ghost gun, approximately 1 oz. of marijuana, approximately 1 oz. of suspected cocaine, and several boxes of live ammunition.

The residents of the home, 33-year-old Kelvon Whitehead, 43-year-old Latesha Mckinney and a 16-year-old, were arrested in connection to the case.

Whitehead and Mckinney are charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

The 16-year-old was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Whitehead was jailed on a $300,000 secured bond. Mckinney was jailed on a $65,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

